In July 2023, an infestation of the Japanese beetle was detected in Kloten. It is not native and causes severe damage to over 400 plants. Various measures against the Japanese beetle are also necessary this year. The goal is to eradicate the Japanese beetle in Kloten and prevent it from spreading further.

Help us by complying with the rules of conduct.

These regulations currently apply to the people of Kloten:

It is forbidden to water lawns and green areas (e.g. with sprinklers). Plants in beds or pots though can still be watered if no grass is growing in them.

It is forbidden to transport compost, plants with roots in soil (e.g. potted plants) and soil material out of Kloten.

It is forbidden to transport green waste out of Kloten and the surrounding buffer zone (see map).

Disposal via green waste service is still possible.



You can always find up-to-date information on this website.

Have you spotted a suspicious beetle?

If you find a dead or alive Japanese beetle, capture the beetle, place it in a tightly closed jar or food container, and place the container in the freezer overnight. Do this even if the beetle already appears dead. The next day, take a photo of the dead beetle and send it to japankaefer@strickhof.ch with information about the location where it was found.

The Japanese beetle is approx. 8-12 mm large, typical are its 5 tufts of hair on the side of the body.